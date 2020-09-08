Nancy Laverne Towle Covington
Knoxville - COVINGTON, NANCY LAVERNE TOWLE, 82, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at home after a lingering illness. Nancy, also known as "Nonnie," was an avid gardener, homemaker, and loved to dance. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Ray Covington; parents, W.C. Towle and Laverne Hamilton; stepfather, Earl Hamilton; brother, Charles (Sonny) Towle; and sister, Judy Towle. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Sam Foster; grandsons and wives, Gavin and Jill, Brandon and Lauren Foster; great-grandchildren, Abby, Parker, Kennedy, and Cooper Foster; sisters-in-law, Kay Towle, Gale Covington and Delores Covington Mann; brother-in-law, John Mann; nieces; Sheri Towle Hobbs and Alyssa Mann Peterpaul; nephews, Collin Hobbs and Bob Covington.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, September 12 at Edgewood Cemetery with Rev. Mark Moreland. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the hospice nurses who cared for her the past few months. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com