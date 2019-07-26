|
|
Nancy Lee Hammer
Knoxville - Nancy Lee Hammer passed away on July 22, 2019. She leaves behind her mother, Sheila Hammer Roberts; father, Terry E. Roberts; sisters, Danielle Christine Roberts and Terri Lynn Roberts Gregory, and brother-in-law, David Thomas Gregory. The family asks for privacy. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to Almost Home Animal Rescue, PO Box 5302, Maryville, TN 37802 [email protected], 865-236-0830, in memory of Nancy Lee Hammer.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 26 to July 28, 2019