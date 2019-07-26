Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Hammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Lee Hammer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Lee Hammer Obituary
Nancy Lee Hammer

Knoxville - Nancy Lee Hammer passed away on July 22, 2019. She leaves behind her mother, Sheila Hammer Roberts; father, Terry E. Roberts; sisters, Danielle Christine Roberts and Terri Lynn Roberts Gregory, and brother-in-law, David Thomas Gregory. The family asks for privacy. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to Almost Home Animal Rescue, PO Box 5302, Maryville, TN 37802 [email protected], 865-236-0830, in memory of Nancy Lee Hammer.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 26 to July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.