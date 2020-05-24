Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
4500 Woodlawn Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Nancy Lee Kirkpatrick Obituary
Nancy Lee Kirkpatrick

Knoxville - Nancy Lee Owens Kirkpatrick, age 69 of Knoxville, TN passed away at The University of Tennessee Medical Center on the 22nd of May 2020 with her loving family by her side. Nancy shared with her family her love of the Lord and instilled many important life lessons such as grace and acceptance. Nancy was a graduate of Young High School class of 1969. Upon graduating she started her career as a systems technician for various telecommunications companies across the south. She was an avid Vol fan and enjoyed time spent with her fellow graduates most recently helping to plan their 50th class reunion.

Nancy was preceded in death by parents Howard Lee Owens and Helen Lee Carroll; brother Jim Owens; grandparents Elmer and Ethel Owens and Gordon and Jennie Carroll.

Nancy leaves behind to carry on her loving legacy two daughters Beth (Brennan) McGrath, Stephanie (Chris) Burleson; grandchildren Brandon, Brody, Jenna Timmmerman, Bailee, Cami, and Tyler Burleson; Sister Janis (Mike) Rule; special nieces Kristi (Walter) Reynolds, Laura (Doug) Snapp; great nieces Emily (Dan) Pemble, Shelby Reynolds, Olivia Snapp.

Family and friends will gather for a graveside service at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920 at 11:00am on May 28, 2020. Open calling hours for Nancy will be held at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920 on May 27, 2020 from 12:00 to 4:00pm. Online condolences can be made to the family of Nancy at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 24 to May 26, 2020
