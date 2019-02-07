|
|
Nancy Lee Poland Mayes
Knoxville, TN
Nancy Lee Poland-Mayes, age 88, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was born in Greenville, South Carolina on June 17, 1930. Graduated from Knoxville High School in 1947 and received her Master of Education Degree from the University of Tennessee in 1956. Nancy was a long time member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by parents, L.B. McClary, Sr. and Lorena Hancock McClary; husbands, Robert A. Poland, Sr. and William E. Mayes, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, L.B. McClary, Jr. and Gordan McClary. Survived by son, Robert A. Poland, Jr. and wife Karen; step-children, Earl and Mary Frances Mayes, Randy and Shelia Mayes; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Celia Brown (Snooks), Charleston, South Carolina. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm with the funeral service at 2 pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 Spring Hill Road, Knoxville, TN 37914 with Rev. Rick Ferguson and Rev. Earl Mayes officiating. Interment will follow at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Nancy requested donations be made to at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019