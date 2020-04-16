Services
Nancy Livesay Willis

Nancy Livesay Willis Obituary
Nancy Livesay Willis

Farragut - Nancy Livesay Willis of Farragut passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Robert B. Livesay and Matilda K. Livesay and sister, Carol L. Price.

She is survived by her husband, John D. Willis; son, Nathan D. Willis (Kristina); daughter, DeAnne W. Teague; five grandchildren, Chloe Teague, Ian Willis, Nathan Willis, Callie Teague and Dawson Willis; uncle, Jack Livesay; niece, Jennifer P. Miller; nephew, Brent Price and several cousins.

Nancy attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Milligan College and the University of Tennessee. She was a member of Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Andrew Bogle NSDAR in Knoxville and the Farragut Garden Club.

Private services for immediate family will be held on Sunday, April 19th with interment in Union Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Leonard Turner and cousin Sheldon Livesay, of One Accord Ministry, officiating.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved her friends and enjoyed her clubs and bible studies. Foremost in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ and we are thankful for her testimony.

Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Willis family www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
