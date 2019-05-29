Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Nancy Lou Evans

Nancy Lou Evans Obituary
Nancy Lou Evans

Mascot, TN

Nancy Lou Evans - of Mascot, TN age 83. Went home to be with the Lord on May 26, 2019. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for 51 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Evans Jr.; sons, William, Marshall, and Eric Evans; parents, EG "Gip" Oaks and Beatrice Kidwell Oaks; and brothers, Rudolph, Seba "Dutch", and Lonnie Oaks. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Shaffer; grandson, Travis Elsperman; and niece, Iva (Floyd) Hayes. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews; great great great nieces and nephews; and special friendsa Penny and Jack Bourff and Haley. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Bridges Funeral Home with a service following at 7:00 PM with Rev. Tim Muncey and Rev. Leonard Goins officiating. Family and friends will meet on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:45 AM at Roseberry Cemetery for a 10:00 AM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 29 to May 30, 2019
