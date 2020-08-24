Nancy Lynn Henderson Graves
Lenoir City - Nancy Lynn Henderson Graves, age 74, passed away at home on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Elsie Henderson. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Graves; children, Darrell Graves and Laura Graves Smith; sister, Hallie Henderson Wilkinson; nephews, Mike Wilkinson, Lance Wilkinson and Marshall Graves and wife, Lisa. No services are planned at this time. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
