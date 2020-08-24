1/
Nancy Lynn Henderson Graves
Nancy Lynn Henderson Graves

Lenoir City - Nancy Lynn Henderson Graves, age 74, passed away at home on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was a member of Ball Camp Baptist Church. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Elsie Henderson. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Graves; children, Darrell Graves and Laura Graves Smith; sister, Hallie Henderson Wilkinson; nephews, Mike Wilkinson, Lance Wilkinson and Marshall Graves and wife, Lisa. No services are planned at this time. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Online condolences may be left for the Graves family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations in charge.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations
2048 Mulberry St
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6441
