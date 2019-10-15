|
|
Nancy Marie Orrin
Greenback - On September 23, 2019, Nancy Marie Orrin of Greenback, passed away at the age of 73.
Nancy was born on August 18, 1946 to Mildred Irene Payne. Nancy received her Associates of Applied Science degree in nursing and thereafter received her Registered Nursing Licensing from Walter State Community College in Morristown.
Nancy was a tremendous nurse and practiced specialized, acute care at the University of Tennessee's Neuro-Respiratory Trauma Unit. It was there that she made lifelong friends with both peers and patients alike.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Irene Payne. Nancy is survived by two children, Tracy Orrin, who currently lives in West Virginia and Gretchen Orrin, whose home is in Atlanta, Georgia. She had one grandson, Christopher Orrin; one brother, Don Payne; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will not be a funeral. However, should a donation wish to be sent, there are two worthy causes that would appreciate the gift in her name, the or the Loudon County Animal Shelter.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019