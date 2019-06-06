|
|
Nancy Mason
Knoxville - Nancy Anne Smith Mason (March 1, 1950 - June 4, 2019) died after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Even with all the trials of sickness, she remained a positive inspiration and kept her beautiful smile. She found peace through her faith in Jesus and was a member of Two Rivers Church. Nancy was born and raised in Farmville, Virginia. She went to Virginia Intermont College and later became an x-ray technician. She met the love of her life, Phil Mason, on a blind date. They were married for 48 years and were a living example of their vows in "good times and bad times." They were blessed to travel to many away UT football games with their friends in TTT. They also enjoyed traveling to many other places with great friends and family and Nancy always enjoyed having her feet in the sand at the beach in Destin. Nancy devoted her life to loving and serving people well. She loved hosting her friends and family for any type of gathering. She volunteered at East Tennessee Children's Hospital for over 20 years and was volunteer of the year. She was PTA President. She was involved in numerous organizations over the years, including Buddy's Race Against Cancer. However, her pride and joy were her children and grandchildren. Nancy spent her life supporting and encouraging her children, Amy and Todd. She loved them well in all they did. Her favorite role was "Mimi" to her 6 grandchildren. She was present in their daily lives and would meet them at the bus stop or take them on an adventure. She loved to cheer for them at school or church programs or sports events.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Robert Adams Smith and Nancy Simonds Smith.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 48 years, Phil Mason; children, Amy Mason McWhirter (Daniel) Todd Mason(Sarah); grandchildren, Eliza McWhirter, Maci McWhiter, John McWhirter, Hunter Mason, Baylor Mason, Hadley Mason and Baby Mason arriving in January 2020; brother, Bob Smith (Mary); several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 5-6:45pm Friday at Two Rivers Church with a Service to Celebrate Nancy's life to follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 6, 2019