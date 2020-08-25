1/1
Nancy McCarter Bradley Suttles
Nancy McCarter Bradley Suttles

Chattanooga - Nancy McCarter Bradley Suttles, age 83, of Chattanooga, TN passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born in Knoxville, TN on October 11, 1936 to the late C.D. and Neta Mae McCarter.

Nancy was a graduate of Powell High School where she excelled in Academics and the Arts. She loved music and playing the piano. She retired from Goodyear Inc in 1994. Nancy was a proud grandmother to her 11 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Suttles; siblings, D.H. "Buddy" McCarter and Janice Myers; son-in-law, Mark Woodlief; and nephew, Marc Grimm.

Nancy is survived by her children, Kelly Bradley Owens (Jeremy), Karla Bowling (Tim), and Kimberly Bradley Woodlief (widower of Mark Woodlief); grandchildren, Hannah and Bradley Owens, Megan, Sarah, Matthew and Noah Bowling, Anderson and Harrison Hall, Jacob, Katie Beth and Cooper Woodlief; nephew, Mitchell Grimm; niece, Stellena Morelock.

A Visitation will be held at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, August 25th from 5-7pm with a service to follow at 7pm. Graveside Service will be 10am on Wednesday, August 26th at Bells Campground Cemetery in Powell. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Suttles family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
