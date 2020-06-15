Nancy McGill Phelps
Knoxville - Nancy McGill Phelps, age 80, of Knoxville who was saved as a young girl, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 14, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, that loved her family very much. She was preceded in death by her husband J Will Phelps. Father and Mother: Walter and Mamie McGill, Brothers: Walter Claude McGill, John Edward McGill, and Arthur Joseph (AJ) McGill, Sister: Lela Mae (Fine) Scott, and daughter in law Sharon Phelps. She is survived by her son Gary Lynn Phelps; Grandson and his wife Travis Lynn and Robbie Phelps; Great Granddaughter Chloe J Phelps; Great Grandson Trent Lee Phelps; Sisters Ruby Jean Hunley and Dorthy Lynn Hayes, and several special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Hilltop Baptist Church (747 Bruner Road, Straw Plains TN 37871) at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Gary Phelps 6329 Ridgeview Road Knoxville Tn, 37918. Condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Knoxville - Nancy McGill Phelps, age 80, of Knoxville who was saved as a young girl, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 14, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, that loved her family very much. She was preceded in death by her husband J Will Phelps. Father and Mother: Walter and Mamie McGill, Brothers: Walter Claude McGill, John Edward McGill, and Arthur Joseph (AJ) McGill, Sister: Lela Mae (Fine) Scott, and daughter in law Sharon Phelps. She is survived by her son Gary Lynn Phelps; Grandson and his wife Travis Lynn and Robbie Phelps; Great Granddaughter Chloe J Phelps; Great Grandson Trent Lee Phelps; Sisters Ruby Jean Hunley and Dorthy Lynn Hayes, and several special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Hilltop Baptist Church (747 Bruner Road, Straw Plains TN 37871) at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Gary Phelps 6329 Ridgeview Road Knoxville Tn, 37918. Condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 19, 2020.