Nancy McGill PhelpsKnoxville - Nancy McGill Phelps, age 80, of Knoxville who was saved as a young girl, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 14, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, that loved her family very much. She was preceded in death by her husband J Will Phelps. Father and Mother: Walter and Mamie McGill, Brothers: Walter Claude McGill, John Edward McGill, and Arthur Joseph (AJ) McGill, Sister: Lela Mae (Fine) Scott, and daughter in law Sharon Phelps. She is survived by her son Gary Lynn Phelps; Grandson and his wife Travis Lynn and Robbie Phelps; Great Granddaughter Chloe J Phelps; Great Grandson Trent Lee Phelps; Sisters Ruby Jean Hunley and Dorthy Lynn Hayes, and several special nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Hilltop Baptist Church (747 Bruner Road, Straw Plains TN 37871) at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to Gary Phelps 6329 Ridgeview Road Knoxville Tn, 37918. Condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com