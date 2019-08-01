|
|
Nancy Moore Walton
- - Born March 28, 1936
On July 29, 2019, Nancy Moore Walton died peacefully in her sleep at age 83. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis E. Moore; her brother, Lewis E. Moore, Jr.; and by her first son, Tommy Walton. She is survived by her son, Monty Walton and by her grandchildren, Tommy Lynn Avelar, Jessica Walton Vaughan, Michael Walton, Lewis Walton, and Anna Walton.
Nancy was a lover of all things. She loved animals of every sort, from snakes to birds and everything in between. She especially loved dogs and horses. She loved hiking in nature, especially in her happy place, the Great Smoky Mountains. She loved the great American West and anything related to cowboys and Native Americans. She loved the history of the people who settled America, remembering them by collecting their furniture, baskets, pottery, and tools of their trades. She loved people. She never met a stranger, and she was eager to help anyone in need without having to know the reason. She especially loved her God who she knew created all of the other things that she held dear. Her Bible was worn and marked on every page, and her coffee table was covered with scribbled notes of where she saw God in the routine events of each day.
The family will have a private memorial service. If you would like to honor Nancy, do something nice for someone you don't know. In lieu of flowers, Nancy would appreciate contributions to support either the Smoky Mountains National Park (https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/) or Horse Haven of Tennessee (https://horsehaventn.org/how-to-help/donate.html).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019