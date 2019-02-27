|
Nancy "Tommy" Newman
Rockwood, TN
Nancy Tom Newman (Tommy) passed away February 24, 2019. She was 61. Tommy is preceded in death by Parents: Howard and Sue Newman, Grandparents: Taft and Geneva Newman and Grover and Beatrice Phillips. Tommy was a US Navy veteran. She served 20 years attaining the rank of Master Chief, highest enlisted rank in the Navy. She is survived by her Sister: Susan Roberts of Maryville, John Newman (Tresia) of Harriman, and Bobby Crass of Lafayette, a host of nieces and nephews, and cousins. She will be missed by her pets: Brother, Elly Mae and Itty Bitty. The family requests a private service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal shelter. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019