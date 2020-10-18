1/1
Nancy Reynolds Strasser
Nancy Reynolds Strasser

Englewood - Nancy Reynolds Strasser, 78, of Englewood, died Sunday, October 18, 2020.

She was a lifelong resident of Englewood, TN and was the daughter of the late Max W. and Irene Miller Reynolds, sister of the late Hugh M. Reynolds, and granddaughter of the late E.C. and Emmaline Miller and also Hugh Dotson and Ella Reynolds.

Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. Nancy was an active lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Englewood and participated in various activities, she was also a member of McMinn County Farm Bureau Board for several years. She graduated from Englewood High School in 1960 and attended Tennessee Wesleyan College.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tom Strasser of Englewood; one daughter and son-in-law, Andrea Strasser Coyne (Tom) of Knoxville; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Jevon Strasser of Atlanta, and Brandon (Esther) Strasser of Englewood. Additionally, she is survived by her two granddaughters that brought her so much love and joy every day, Callie Coyne and Grace Strasser. Nancy is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Dolores Reynolds of Englewood, Loretto (Mike) Walsh and Donna Strasser of Nashville, and very close to her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted Tuesday afternoon at the Chestua Campground Cemetery.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Englewood, P.O. Box 185, Englewood, TN 37329; Ag in the Classroom, P.O. Box 313, Columbia, TN 38402; or to a charity of your choice.

Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Nancy Reynolds Strasser.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
