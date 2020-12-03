Nancy Rose Monday
North Vernon - Nancy Rose Monday, 88, of North Vernon, passed away at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Four Seasons Health Care in Columbus.
There will be no services at this time, cremation was chosen. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service are entrusted with the arrangements.
Born on February 24, 1932, in Staten Island, NY, Nancy was the loving daughter of James and Ruby (Rose) Brown. She was united in marriage to James Earl Monday in 1974. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Nancy graduated from Tottenville High School on Staten Island in 1949. She attended First Christian Church, North Vernon. Nancy had been a resident of Autumn Trace for 15 months. She enjoyed sewing and reading in her free time. Most of all, Nancy cherished visiting with her family and friends.
Nancy is survived by niece, Debbie (Jeff) Brown-Andis of North Vernon; son, Jim (Christy) Premo of Tennessee; grandchildren, Nickolas (Bethany), James, and Jessie Premo; six great grandchildren; stepdaughter, Kitch Strach.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruby Brown; husband, Earl Monday; brothers, Jim, Calvin, Teddy, and Butch Brown.
