Nancy Rose Trantham Tullock
Jefferson City, TN
NANCY ROSE TRANTHAM TULLOCK, age 86, of Jefferson City, TN passed away suddenly on April 24, 2019. She was a longtime advocate and supporter for downtown Jefferson City and freely gave of herself to her family and the community. She was an active member of George Street United Methodist Church, owner and operator of the Book Nook, founder and director of Old Time Saturday for 34 years, and clogging instructor for the Tennessee Foothill Cloggers for thirty plus years. Preceded in death by husband, Bill F. Tullock, and son, Kenny Tullock; parents, Lawrence and Helen Trantham of Greeneville; brothers, Ronnie Trantham and Jack Trantham; grandson, Damion Hart. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Randy Quarles; grandchildren, Angel (Rick) Sands, Kelly Sanders, Kristi (Jason) Cornett; great-grandchildren, Heather, Tiffany (David), Ivana, Reanna, Cole, Luke, Drew, Kase; great-great-grandchildren, Mahala, Tionna and Abrionna; sister, Penny Trantham; brother, Rickey Trantham (Sheila); sister-in-law, Joy Bird Trantham; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Betty and Bob Roberts; several other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Farrar Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Rimmer and Rev. Steve Burkhart officiating. Receiving of friends will be from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Family and friends will gather at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Farrar Funeral Home to proceed to Jefferson Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 p.m. graveside interment service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to George Street United Methodist Church, 1340 George Avenue. Jefferson City, TN 37760.
ARRANGEMENTS BY FARRAR FUNERAL HOME IN JEFFERSON CITY, TN 865-475-3892.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2019