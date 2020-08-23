Nancy Ross Stinnett
Powell - Nancy Ross Stinnett, age 67, entered Heaven on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Chattanooga, TN on December 23, 1952 and raised in Rossville, GA. Nancy was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Powell, TN. She was a long time employee of Provident/Cigna Healthcare and everywhere she went made new lifelong friends. One of her defining characteristics was her faith in Jesus Christ that showed through in her glowing smile. Preceded in death by parents, Judson Sherman Ross and Ruth Young Ross.
Survived by daughter, Brooke Ross Triplett and husband Stephen Eric Triplett; grandson, Judson Riley Triplett; granddaughter, Jenna Ruth Triplett; siblings, Winnie Ross Emrick (Steve), Judson Sherman Ross, Jr., (Debbie), John Randall Ross, Jennifer Ross Renshaw (Troy); nieces, Misty Emrick Reed and Nita Emrick Slatton; and great-nephew, James; great-niece, Chloe; aunts, cousins, and many, many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday at the Curtis Hutson Center at Temple Baptist Church of Powell. The funeral service will be at 11:30 am, Tuesday at the Curtis Hutson Center. The family will be available one hour before the service. A private interment service will follow. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral home is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com