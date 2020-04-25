|
Nancy Roth
Knoxville - At age 92, Nancy Elizabeth Roth died peacefully on the 31st of March, 2020 at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Nancy was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, the daughter of English immigrants, Bill and Lily Lewis. Nancy met her husband Evans at a Ft. Wayne hospital when she was a student nurse. They were devoted to each other for nearly 70 years of marriage, and one of their greatest joys was spending time together.
Nancy valued education, achievement, intellectual curiosity, and encouraging others. She received a B.S. in nursing from University of Indiana, an M.S. in nursing from Northwestern University, and a M.A. in Family and Child Development from Kansas State University. Nancy practiced public health and school nursing in the Chicago area for many years. Before female college instructors were common, she taught OB/GYN nursing at Marymount College in Salina, Kansas. Her OB/GYN students had one of the highest pass rates for the state licensing exam.
Nancy had a lifelong interest in health and nutrition, beginning each day with a small plate full of vitamins. In her later life, she became interested in Jungian psychology, dreams, and holistic healing. She attended conferences and read broadly about these subjects. She also led a group on dream interpretation for many years.
Nancy and her husband Evans were long-time members of Church Street United Methodist Church. They were active in worship and leading Sunday school classes.
Nancy encouraged almost everyone she knew. For example, she befriended nearly every employee at the Sequoyah Hills Kroger where she shopped for roughly thirty years. She was able to greet each person by name and ask about their families, remembering unique details about each individual's situation. Shopping with her was shopping with a goodwill ambassador. But, Nancy's greatest commitment was to the members of her family, whom she tirelessly supported over many decades.
Nancy was remarkably resilient. She survived both breast cancer and a stroke. She also experienced a condition that affected her speech through much of her adult life. But, her energy and love for people never flagged.
Nancy enjoyed traveling and saw virtually every one of the contiguous 48 states. Many trips were in a travel trailer with her husband, two sons, and Ginger the Shetland Sheepdog. The whole family, including the constantly shedding dog, shared a packed car, laboring to pull the trailer all over the U.S., with somewhat limited "social distancing." Nancy visited both Eastern and Western Europe on many occasions.
Nancy is predeceased by her husband Evans, a long-time professor of cell biology, and her brother Jess. She is survived by her son, Phil and his wife, Patty (of Anderson, SC); son, Steve and his wife, Zsuzsi (of Knoxville); and granddaughters, Madeline, Rebecca, Lili, and Alexa.
Nancy leaves a wonderful legacy of her values of encouragement, education, and achievement to the family and friends who survive her. Hers was a life of purpose, resilience, accomplishment, and compassion.
A Memorial Service for Nancy will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Nancy's memory to the , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020