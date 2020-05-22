|
Nancy Stanley Sauter
Knoxville - Nancy Stanley Sauter, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 16, 2020 on her family farm in Lenoir City, TN.
Nancy was born and raised in East Aurora, NY on June 19, 1969 to parents Stan and Alice Stanley. She was the youngest of 5 children - her sister Jean and brothers William, Kenneth (Karen), and James (Tammy).
She was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked at Fort Sanders Health and Fitness club (FSHC) for over 20 years. She held numerous certifications and worked diligently to improve the lives of her clients. During her time at FSHC, she worked to develop several programs which included the most recent Parkinson's program. Nancy was a consummate professional who touched many lives as a teacher, trainer, friend, and colleague.
Nancy was a tremendous person with unlimited energy. Being an avid learner, she was able to accomplish anything that she put her mind to, shared her knowledge with those around her, and cared for all those lucky enough to know her. She was faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of 27 years Andrew, and her children (Rebecca and Alec, Charlotte and Austin, and Ian), many nieces, nephews, and her extended family.
Services for Nancy will to be determined at a later date when restrictions related to Covid-19 are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 22 to May 26, 2020