Nancy (Haskins) Strange
Knoxville - Nancy Lynn (Haskins) Strange, age 83 of Knoxville passed peacefully Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Nancy is preceded in death her parents, Ed and Nancy Haskins, and husband, Joe Strange. She is survived by sons, Mike (Jill) Strange of Murfreesboro, Greg Strange of Knoxville; grandchildren: Lindsey, Jonah, Micah, Elijah, Dylan, Cole, and Anna.
Nancy retired from Lake Side Reality after a very successful 30 years. She loved working in the Village, the people she worked with and all her clients.
She also loved sports; playing basketball, tennis, and bowling for many years. Nancy loved watching her kids and especially all her grandchildren play sports also.
Nancy was a long-time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed many friendships and great times with her sorority sisters including working on local Junior Miss Pageants.
Family will gather for a private ceremony. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com