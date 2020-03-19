Services
Jones Mortuary
375 N. Main Street
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-1515
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Suzanne Morgan


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Suzanne Morgan Obituary
Nancy Suzanne Morgan

Clinton - Nancy Suzanne Morgan, age 76, of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg, TN. She was a very proud mother of four boys, and she adored her grandkids. Nancy loved crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed cooking and was a very good cook.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, William and Opal Valentine.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles W. Morgan Sr of Clinton, TN; sons, Charles W. Morgan Jr of Clinton, TN, Christopher L. Morgan and wife Rhona of Clinton, TN, Anthony E. Morgan of Clinton, TN and Timothy A. Morgan and wife, Kim of Clinton, TN; brother, Gene Abston and wife Beverly of Canada; 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date for Nancy. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -