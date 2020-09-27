1/1
Nancy Taylor Mahlman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Taylor Mahlman

Knoxville - Nancy Taylor Mahlman, age 95, of Knoxville passed away early Sunday morning, September 27, 2020.

Nancy was a well-known interior decorator and owner of Town House Interiors in the Bearden area of Knoxville from 1964 until her retirement in 2007. She was a long-time member of West Hills Garden Club and enjoyed flower cultivation and arranging, and was an avid bridge player for over 50 years. She also supported and participated in her children's scout troop activities. She particularly enjoyed the many long and close friendships she and Harvey formed while living in the West Hills area and the many trips they shared. She looked forward to hosting their long-standing annual New Year's Day event for family and friends, as they gathered to watch all the bowl games and play bridge. Nancy treasured her family and hosted their semiannual pot luck dinners for over 30 years. Nancy and Harvey were two of the earliest members of Bearden Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 and a half years, Harvey Arthur Mahlman; parents, John Hoskins Taylor and Nancy Lula Lee Taylor; brothers, James Hoskins Taylor and John Carroll Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice Mahlman Moore and husband James; grandsons Thomas and Nathan and wife, Laura. She is also survived by son, John Arthur Mahlman and wife Vickie and grandson John Arthur Mahlman, Jr.; sisters, Laura Lee Jenkins and Eva Louise Rouse; several nieces and nephews and their children.

Due to the Pandemic, a private Celebration of Life will be held with Rev. Don Thomas officiating.

A private Interment will follow in Pleasant Forest Cemetery.

Friends may visit at their convenience on Friday morning October 2, from 9:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or Mission of Hope, P. O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN. 37950, phone 865-584-7571.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 27 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved