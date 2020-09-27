Nancy Taylor Mahlman
Knoxville - Nancy Taylor Mahlman, age 95, of Knoxville passed away early Sunday morning, September 27, 2020.
Nancy was a well-known interior decorator and owner of Town House Interiors in the Bearden area of Knoxville from 1964 until her retirement in 2007. She was a long-time member of West Hills Garden Club and enjoyed flower cultivation and arranging, and was an avid bridge player for over 50 years. She also supported and participated in her children's scout troop activities. She particularly enjoyed the many long and close friendships she and Harvey formed while living in the West Hills area and the many trips they shared. She looked forward to hosting their long-standing annual New Year's Day event for family and friends, as they gathered to watch all the bowl games and play bridge. Nancy treasured her family and hosted their semiannual pot luck dinners for over 30 years. Nancy and Harvey were two of the earliest members of Bearden Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 and a half years, Harvey Arthur Mahlman; parents, John Hoskins Taylor and Nancy Lula Lee Taylor; brothers, James Hoskins Taylor and John Carroll Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Mahlman Moore and husband James; grandsons Thomas and Nathan and wife, Laura. She is also survived by son, John Arthur Mahlman and wife Vickie and grandson John Arthur Mahlman, Jr.; sisters, Laura Lee Jenkins and Eva Louise Rouse; several nieces and nephews and their children.
Due to the Pandemic, a private Celebration of Life will be held with Rev. Don Thomas officiating.
A private Interment will follow in Pleasant Forest Cemetery.
Friends may visit at their convenience on Friday morning October 2, from 9:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
, or Mission of Hope, P. O. Box 51824, Knoxville, TN. 37950, phone 865-584-7571.