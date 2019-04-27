|
Nancy Vannoy Cloud
Knoxville, TN
Cloud, Nancy Vannoy, 83 of Knoxville, passed away April 24, 2019. She was a long-time member of Fountain City United Methodist Church and a member of the Christian Home Builders Sunday School Class.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Nelle Vannoy; daughter, Rebecca Jane Cloud; brothers, Fred, Jim, Claude and Tip; sisters, Betty, June, Norma, and Lorene.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, William W. Cloud; son, Mark Cloud and wife Karen; grandson, Wesley Cloud; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family will receive friends Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 5-7pm with a 7pm funeral service at Fountain City United Methodist Church, Knoxville. Graveside service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 1pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery, Knoxville. Donations may be made in her name to Fountain City United Methodist Church.
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019