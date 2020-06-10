Nancy Virginia Hazzard Glass
Nancy Virginia Hazzard Glass

Nancy Virginia Hazzard Glass, passed away June 4, 2020.

She was married to the late Odell Glass for 15 years who departed this life, August 29, 2011.

Survivors, Family of Eric, PA; brothers-in-law, Claude and William Glass; sisters in-law, Anna Higley and Betty Collins.

A family service for held for Mrs. Glass.

Notice by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
