Nancy Virginia Hazzard Glass
Nancy Virginia Hazzard Glass, passed away June 4, 2020.
She was married to the late Odell Glass for 15 years who departed this life, August 29, 2011.
Survivors, Family of Eric, PA; brothers-in-law, Claude and William Glass; sisters in-law, Anna Higley and Betty Collins.
A family service for held for Mrs. Glass.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.