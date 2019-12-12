|
Nancy Wells Wallace
Knoxville - Nancy Wells Wallace, 87, of Knoxville, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Knoxville, Tennessee
Nancy was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was born Jan. 18, 1932 in Murphy, North Carolina to the late Roy H. Wells and Nancy Davis Wells.A loving mother, grandmother and homemaker, Nancy was a remarkable hostess and cook, and enjoyed organizing all the gatherings for her family—most especially around the holidays and on birthdays of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed antiquing and gardening, especially taking pride in her wildflower garden.
She is preceded in death by loving husband Albert Harlan Wallace; two brothers, Hubert Wells and William 'Bill' Javan Wells and a sister, Ella Jean Wells.
She is survived by daughter, Suzanne Houser of Knoxville; four grandchildren, Ashley (Tyler) Minton of Knoxville, Allison (Matt) Anderson of Destin, Florida, Audrey Houser, and Wayne Kenneth Houser, III all of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, June "River" and Jolene Hazel Anderson, Harlan Wells Houser and Ewan Oliver Minton.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday December 15, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 5613 Western Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee 37921 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Dr. J. David Tabor officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m. on Monday December 16th, the East Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919 for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019