Nancye Vann Kinley
Powell - Nancye Vann Kinley, age 82 of Powell, passed away November 3, 2020. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend. She was a kind and loving soul who cared for all those around her. Whenever she saw a need, she would do whatever she could to fulfill that need. Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Doris Vann; husband, Joel Kinley; stepson James Kinley. Survived by daughters, Amye-Susan, Jennifer Beatty; sons, Scott (Carmel) Beatty, Mike (Lori) Kinley; grandchildren, Ashley White, Ian Robert Beatty and Lachlan Beatty; brothers, Tracy Vann and Ernest Gene Vann; sister-in-law, Karen Vann and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Saturday at 10:45 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921