|
|
Nannie Madeline Newton
Knoxville - Nannie Madeline Newton, 82 of Knoxville, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Madeline was born in New Market, TN but lived most her adult life in Knoxville. She was the daughter of the late George Washington and the Jennette Greenlee. Madeline was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Newton and four siblings; James Greenlee, Virginia Wilder, Sam Greenlee, and Herbert Greenlee. Madeline was a devoted mother and grandmother. She would often spend her time working around the house, flea marketing, reading, and attending meetings at the Kingdom Hall (Southeast Congregation). Madeline worked various jobs in her youth, but finally found her passion in taking care of children. She retired from Children's Hospital where she was a PCA for 23 years. Also, during her retirement, she volunteered her time and worked in several daycares where she was a foster grandparent. She is survived by her ex-husband Abram Newton and five children Marilyn High, Dwight Newton, Allen Newton, Vanessa Newton, and Erica Newton. Madeline also is survived by nineteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
The family will will recieve friends Wednesday Jan 29, 2020 from 12:00-12:30 with service to follow at 12:30 at the Unity Mortuary Chapel. The final resting place will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery immediately following service. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020