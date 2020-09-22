Nannie Moore
Nannie Moore was born January 20, 1936 to Pearl Swann Nichols and Abe Nichols in Dandridge, Tennessee. She was called home to Glory on September 15, 2020.
Nannie graduated from Nelson Murray High School, class of 1955, in Jefferson City,Tennessee. She participated in several school activities and programs where she received many awards: one being the "Betty Crocker Award" in Home Economics. Nannie married her loving husband, Hollis Moore in 1979.
Nannie's greatest joys were cooking, gardening, and caring for others. Her beautiful flower garden was even featured in the Knoxville News Sentinel. She loved to cook and entertain monthly luncheons with her devoted friends. Nannie felt everyone deserved love and respect in which she shared both with everyone especially those in her community.
Preceded in death by her husband; children, Gary and Mattie Mills, Theonda "TJ" and Travis Williams; grandson, Shannon Mills; her parents; sisters, Mattie Ramsey, Mary Ruth Thomas. Daisy Latimer and Francis Branner and brothers, Henry, and Tommy Nichols
Nannie leaves to cherish her memory and mourn her passing; devoted daughter and son-in-law, Teresa (Ronald) Robinson; children, Glenda and Brenda Johnson, Frank, and John William; grandchildren, April Caldwell and Alicia Chandler, great-grandchildren, Adarius McLeroy, Jadeja Wilson, and Shadeja Chandler; great great grandchildren, Adarius "Zae" Funches, Camauri, Ciincre , and Ivori Chandler; brother, Charles (Nadine) Nichols Sr.; devoted extended family, John, Bill and Rhinna Witherspoon; special nieces and nephews, Karen and Glenda Johnson, Margaret and Renata Jones, Keith, and Robert Latimer; devoted friends, Joan Simmons, Gail Jarnigan, Carrie Johnson, Mary Phipps, Rosetta Leath and Ms. V. Elder.
A special thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice and Shads for the immense love, care and support given to Nannie and the family.
Friday, September 25, 2020, a public walk through visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greater Warner Tabernacle AME Zion Church, 3800 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Social distancing and face masks are required. A private service will follow at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN with Pastor Steve Simpson as the eulogist. A white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the morning of the visitation. Service will be live-streamed on Facebook.com/
Pug Fuller Video. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
.