Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Brummett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Brummett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Brummett Obituary
Naomi Brummett

Clinton - Naomi Magill Brummett, age 95 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home. She was a long time member of South Clinton Baptist Church.

Naomi worked on the Manhattan Project; six years for Tennessee Eastman, Union Carbide and retired in 1989 after 25 years with DOE office of Scientific and Technical Information.

Preceded in death by parents, Addie Reed Magill and James Frank Magill; husband, James J. Brummett; sons, Hal Brummett and Randy Boman Brummett; siblings, James Magill, Bessie Meade, Velma Freels and Gertrude Jenkins.

She is survived by her son, David Michael "Mick" Brummett of Hartselle, AL; granddaughter, Sonja Brummett Stout and husband John of Clinton; grandson, Bradley Brummett and wife Lisa of Seymour; granddaughter, Brandee Burris of Knoxville; granddaughter, Jessica Warner and husband Kent of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Brianna Brummett of Murfreesboro; great granddaughter, Taylor Clemons and husband Jordan of Clinton; great granddaughter, Hana Hill of Clinton; great granddaughters, Caitlyn and Karlee Burris of Knoxville; great granddaughters, Emmy and Campbell Warner of Murfreesboro;great grandsons, Jakob and Coby Brummett of Seymour .

The family would like to thank the staff of Professional Case Management and UT Hospice nurses and chaplain, Ben Neal.

The family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Funeral service will follow at 6:30 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Pugh officiating.

Family and friends meet Monday, December 9, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 12:45 PM for a 1 PM graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to South Clinton Baptist Church Library.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -