|
|
Naomi Brummett
Clinton - Naomi Magill Brummett, age 95 of Clinton, passed away peacefully at home. She was a long time member of South Clinton Baptist Church.
Naomi worked on the Manhattan Project; six years for Tennessee Eastman, Union Carbide and retired in 1989 after 25 years with DOE office of Scientific and Technical Information.
Preceded in death by parents, Addie Reed Magill and James Frank Magill; husband, James J. Brummett; sons, Hal Brummett and Randy Boman Brummett; siblings, James Magill, Bessie Meade, Velma Freels and Gertrude Jenkins.
She is survived by her son, David Michael "Mick" Brummett of Hartselle, AL; granddaughter, Sonja Brummett Stout and husband John of Clinton; grandson, Bradley Brummett and wife Lisa of Seymour; granddaughter, Brandee Burris of Knoxville; granddaughter, Jessica Warner and husband Kent of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Brianna Brummett of Murfreesboro; great granddaughter, Taylor Clemons and husband Jordan of Clinton; great granddaughter, Hana Hill of Clinton; great granddaughters, Caitlyn and Karlee Burris of Knoxville; great granddaughters, Emmy and Campbell Warner of Murfreesboro;great grandsons, Jakob and Coby Brummett of Seymour .
The family would like to thank the staff of Professional Case Management and UT Hospice nurses and chaplain, Ben Neal.
The family will receive friends Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Funeral service will follow at 6:30 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Pugh officiating.
Family and friends meet Monday, December 9, 2019 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens at 12:45 PM for a 1 PM graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to South Clinton Baptist Church Library.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019