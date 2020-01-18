Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Miller Obituary
Naomi Miller

Powell - Naomi Dianne Miller, age 62, went home January 15, 2020. She leaves behind children, Stephan Morgan (Ramsey), Joshua Morgan, Patricia Scurtu, Christopher R. Morrison, Mark Dunsing, and Matthew Dunsing, one grandson, and siblings Sheila Stefano, Peggy Weeks, Joan Hoffman, Sandra Hoffman, and Carolyn Witham. As per her wishes, Naomi will be cremated. Services will be at a later date. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -