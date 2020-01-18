|
Naomi Miller
Powell - Naomi Dianne Miller, age 62, went home January 15, 2020. She leaves behind children, Stephan Morgan (Ramsey), Joshua Morgan, Patricia Scurtu, Christopher R. Morrison, Mark Dunsing, and Matthew Dunsing, one grandson, and siblings Sheila Stefano, Peggy Weeks, Joan Hoffman, Sandra Hoffman, and Carolyn Witham. As per her wishes, Naomi will be cremated. Services will be at a later date. Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020