Naomi Nina Lane
Knoxville - Naomi Nina Lane, age 82 left this beautiful world on Saturday, September 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family to join her Lord and Savior in her eternal home. Naomi was of the Baptist faith, and while she was physically unable to attend church in recent years, she continued to follow her faith and support several ministries. Naomi was a devoted stay at home mom who cherished her children and embraced every moment with them. She always described herself as a "homebody". She gave her children the greatest of life's gifts by instilling in them the love of the Lord. Naomi loved beautiful things, flowers, colorful quilts and antique teapots. Her favorite flowers were roses which she continued to tend until her death. Naomi was preceded in death by her faithful husband, Carroll Lane, whom she tirelessly cared for during an extended illness until his death in 2012 and also her beloved infant daughter, Kathy Ann. Also preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Annie McLemore, several siblings, nieces and nephews. Naomi is survived by her children, Gaylan Lane, Knoxville and Lisa Lane-Salmons and her husband Dr. William K. Salmons of Blaine. The family would like to thank the nurses of Tennova Hospice for their care and comfort over the past many weeks. "Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our heart" We love you mama. Please join us in celebrating Naomi's life at a graveside service and interment on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery. Ministers Wyn Bryant and John McKenzie will officiate. Please visit www.mynattfh.com
