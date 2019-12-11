Services
Naomi Ruth Wolfenbarger

Naomi Ruth Wolfenbarger Obituary
Naomi Ruth Wolfenbarger

Lenoir City - Naomi Ruth Wolfenbarger age 79 of Lenoir City passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Ruth was a member of Grace Baptist Church for 13 years. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wolfenbarger; parents, Vernon and Thelma Hill, and brother, Jack Hill. She is survived by her son, Bobby Wolfenbarger; daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and George Harrill, Donna and Melvin Griffin all of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Alisha Ballinger and husband, Steve, Kendra Gardner and husband, Ray, and Travis Griffin; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jan Pendleton and Debbie Hill; brother, Elwinn Hill all of Lenoir City; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Waldrop and Rev. Roger Arwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -