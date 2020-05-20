|
Naomi V. Hall
Knoxville - Naomi V. Hall, age 82, born in Claiborne Co., Tennessee, passed away on May 19, 2020. She was a member of Hilltop Baptist Church. Naomi was a homemaker; a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Pugh Hall; sons Larry Hall and Clyde Hall; daughters Kathy Gifford (Mitchell), Peggy Underwood (Larry); grandchildren Rocky Armstrong (Irel), John Hall (Jenna), Amanda Hall, Scott Smith and Rachel Hall; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers-in law Edward Hall and Lee Bailey; sisters in-law Ted Hansard, Juanita Gardner and Ann Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery (on Pedigo Road) for an 11:00am graveside service. Rev. Tim Day, Rev. Phillip Hayes and Rev. Lee Strunk will be officiating. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Rocky Armstrong, John Hall, Scott Smith, Shaun Rosada, Ethan Armstrong, and Jimmy Henderson. Online condolences for the Hall family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 20 to May 22, 2020