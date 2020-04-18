|
|
Napoleon J. Moore Jr passed away unexpectedly, April 13, 2020.
Member of New Beginnings Church and he attended Central High School.
Survived by loving parents, Tiay (Larry) Shipe Jr.; sisters, Nasiya Awolowo,Taliya Shipe and Rhianna Ailor; brother, Larry W. Shipe III; grandparents, Yawah Awolowo, Cheryl Shipe and Latricia Moore; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Open visitation, Sunday, 1:00- 6:00 p.m., at Jarnigan's Mortuary.
Funeral service, 3:00-3:30p.m.,Monday at Jarnigan's Mortuary; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Pastor Karen Arter, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020