Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
3:30 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
Napoleon J. Moore Jr.

Napoleon J. Moore Jr passed away unexpectedly, April 13, 2020.

Member of New Beginnings Church and he attended Central High School.

Survived by loving parents, Tiay (Larry) Shipe Jr.; sisters, Nasiya Awolowo,Taliya Shipe and Rhianna Ailor; brother, Larry W. Shipe III; grandparents, Yawah Awolowo, Cheryl Shipe and Latricia Moore; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Open visitation, Sunday, 1:00- 6:00 p.m., at Jarnigan's Mortuary.

Funeral service, 3:00-3:30p.m.,Monday at Jarnigan's Mortuary; funeral service, 3:30 p.m., Pastor Karen Arter, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
