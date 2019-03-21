Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Natalie Brooke Breeden Obituary
Natalie Brooke Breeden

Knoxville, TN

Natalie Brooke Breeden, 39, a loving daughter, sister,

mother and wife, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019,

surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Breeden was most happy spending time with her family and friends. She was a passionate Vols fan and a dear friend to everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her two children, Caleb and Ellie; her husband, Calvin; parents, Debbie and Winston Harrington; brother, Trey Harrington (Carly); aunt, Lynn Parnell (Brooks); uncle, Bert LaGrone (Julie); grandmother, Jean Baker (Bob), and nieces, nephew, cousins, and a loving family of in-laws.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital, www.etch.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
