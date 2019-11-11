Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Faith (McDaniel) Andes

Natalie Faith (McDaniel) Andes Obituary
Natalie Faith Andes (McDaniel)

Knoxville - Natalie Faith Andes (McDaniel), "Faith" checked out of the inn for the last time of her life Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Born in Knoxville on September 23, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Herman Andes and Judith (Judy) Perkins Andes. Faith joined her parents' family business at Andes Optical at 16 years old in 1978 and worked there for 38 years until she sold the business in 2016. She began her second career in 2014 as the proprietor of the Marble Hill Inn, a historic bed and breakfast inn in Fourth and Gill. She attended the University of Tennessee, majoring in fine arts. She was a talented artist who loved painting, making food for family, friends, and guests of the inn, and was a loyal supporter of the Knoxville arts and music community. She was a 2019 graduate of the Salome Cabaret Burlesque Academy. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Herman Andes, brother James Andes, grandparents Winfield and Grace Perkins, and grandparents Joseph Knox Andes and Mary Cecil Wisecarver. She is survived by her daughter Jolyne Knox Andes, her mother Judy, her sister Hope Purgason (Chris), aunts Charlotte Jones and Billie Jo Carr, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, and many cousins. Home was many things for Faith. She had a home in Knoxville, a home with her many friends, and her favorite home of all, Paris, France. Wherever she went, there was a loving family waiting for her. She was also a motherly figure to many around the world, and a shining beacon that could put a smile on anyone's face. Faith gave a reason for people to keep coming back. She was a gracious host, and always brought along good conversation and creative spunk. Cooking was one of her many ways to connect and bring people together. Always putting others before herself, Faith wanted to bring together and give back to the community. She nourished the soul. Receiving of friends will be at Rose Mortuary, 1421 North Broadway, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 5-7 pm. She will be buried with her father and brother at Seven Islands Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Arts and Culture Alliance of Greater Knoxville. She was one of the grooviest. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
