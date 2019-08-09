|
Nathan Cleveland "Nick" Gibson
Knoxville - Nathan Cleveland "Nick" Gibson, age 66, passed away on August 8, 2019, at Shannondale Health Care in Knoxville from an aggressive form of cancer. He was born in Hamlet, North Carolina to Nathan and Frances Gibson. Nick was a member of First Baptist Concord. He served in various positions including President of local Gideons International Camps in Knoxville, Tennessee, and Annapolis, Maryland. He was a member of ORSA, a target practice sportsman association. Nick was also a consistent blood donor thru MEDIC. He received his Electrical Engineering Degree from NC State University. Nick was a Marketing Manager for over 40 years working with Seimens, Westinghouse, Alstom, and Wartsila living in California, Florida, Maryland, and finally Knoxville. He enjoyed traveling for pleasure and professionally, and misionally to at least 15 countries. Nick was an encouraging friend with a great sense of humor, who had sincere faith and trust in God. He was a loving and faithful husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many, and had a very generous spirit. His personality suited his occupation with his approachable nature and ease of friendship, he never met a stranger. In addition to his parents, Nick was also preceded in death by his brother, Norman Gibson and niece, Martha Gibson. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elaine; daughter, Jill Gibson; sister, Sarah Gibson Hawes and husband, Julian; sister, Katie Gibson Jones; sister-in-law, Beverly Duffee Brown and husband, Dale; brother-in-law, David Duffee; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 2-4pm Sunday at the Chapel of First Baptist Concord with a service to follow at 4pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 9, 2019