Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Beeler-Acuff Cemetery
Washburn, TN
Nathanael Morgan Obituary
Nathanael Morgan

Corryton - Nathanael Joseph Morgan, age 33 of Corryton, went to his eternal rest on May 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his beloved paternal grandparents; William "Don" Morgan and Rosella Morgan; his maternal grandmother, Iva Jean Foust Dills; father, William "Bill" Morgan, Jr.; and partner in crime, Joshua Foust.

He is survived by his son Nathanael "Bubba" Morgan II; mother, Kathy Morgan; sisters, Tanya Morgan and Melissa (Glenn) Daugherty; nephews, Ben and Elijah Manuel; great niece, Gracyn Bragg; aunts, Becky Lance and Donna Emert; uncle, Paul Foust; mother of his child, Latisha Kelly; cousin, Jerry Morgan; and several cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm with funeral services to follow at 7 pm. Graveside services will be at Beeler-Acuff Cemetery in Washburn on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 am.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020
