Navy Seaman Aaron Michael Shoemake
Knoxville - Navy Seaman Aaron Michael Shoemake - our precious Aaron went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the age of 21. We miss you more than words can express. We know that you were welcomed with open arms by Jesus and all of those who have gone before you. In this, we do take great comfort. Preceded in death by maternal "Papaw", Wayne Morgan; maternal "Mamaw", Helen Smith Morgan; paternal grandmother "Moma Rita", Rita Wilson; and great paternal uncle and aunt, David and Carol Miley. Survived by loving mother, Lisa Morgan Shoemake; father, Ron Shoemake; uncle, Marty Morgan; cousins, Matthew Morgan and Rachel Morgan; girlfriend, Hannah Martin; and several other great uncles, great aunts, and cousins. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Greg Jones officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:15 AM Friday at East TN State Veterans Cemetery-John Sevier Hwy. for a 9:30 AM interment. Honorary Pallbearers: Todd Martin, Jacob Bible, Matthew Morgan, Lynn Butler, Jeff Kitts, and Blake Pitts. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard and supported by the East TN State Veteran's Honor Guard. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com








Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
