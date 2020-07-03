Neal Allen King
Loudon - Neal Allen King - age 64 of Loudon passed away July 2, 2020. He was the former owner of Dixie Cash Register and had also worked at Walmart in Lenoir City. Neal was preceded in death by his parents George and Sarah King; sister, Mary Jane King , and stepson, David Lyles. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Elizabeth King; stepsons: Avery (Kelley) Lyles, Frank (Laura) Lyles, Jimmy (Christa) Price, and Tim (Mike Buschman) Price; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken King and his family of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Brent Stewart and Penny Cockrel officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. wwwclickfuneralhome.com