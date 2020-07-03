1/1
Neal Allen King
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Neal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neal Allen King

Loudon - Neal Allen King - age 64 of Loudon passed away July 2, 2020. He was the former owner of Dixie Cash Register and had also worked at Walmart in Lenoir City. Neal was preceded in death by his parents George and Sarah King; sister, Mary Jane King , and stepson, David Lyles. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary Elizabeth King; stepsons: Avery (Kelley) Lyles, Frank (Laura) Lyles, Jimmy (Christa) Price, and Tim (Mike Buschman) Price; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken King and his family of Ohio; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 5th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Brent Stewart and Penny Cockrel officiating. Burial will follow in the Lenoir City Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. wwwclickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved