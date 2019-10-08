Services
Knoxville - On October 7, 2019, Neal Anthony Hill went home to be with Jesus. He was known as "Pap-Paw Neal", "Pap-Paw Train", "Nellie Ann", "Nabob", and "Vern". He was born in Jackson, TN on July 22, 1949. He worked at Y-12 Nuclear Facility for 47 years. He was a Knox County reserve officer for 12 years. He gave blood for 27 years donating more than 55 gallons over this time. More importantly, this coming New Year's Eve, He would have been a 50 year member of First Apostolic Church in Knoxville. He played the bass guitar, harmonica, and sang for 25 years, drove the Silver Eagle Buses for FAC and ACS functions for 33 years, founding member of the Apostolic Adventurers and many other ministries. He spent much time reading, praying his fellow saints and was a friend to all.

He is preceded in death by his parents Avner "Tater" and Mamie Stubblefield Hill, Brother Wendell Hill, and Nephew Alan Clenney. Survived by his loving wife Patricia H. Hill, Daughter Christy Hill, Son Marc Hill and wife Shannon, Son Jeremy Hill and wife Olivia (Gibson), Daughter Rebekah (Harnik) and Husband Bill Briggs, Sister Katie (Hill) and husband Paul Clenney, Brother Leslie and wife Judy Hill.

Granddaughters Giada "Gigi" and Bianca "Birdie" Hill, Grandson Hayden and wife Miesha (Taylor) Briggs, Granddaughter Sydny (Briggs) and Drew Flanary.

Great Granddaughters Avie-Lee Rose and soon to be born Theodora-Jane Dai Briggs and several nieces and nephews.

The Home Going service will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00 pm at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville. Receiving of friends will be from 5:30 - 7:00. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the "Just Because" fund at First Apostolic Church. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. www.jonesmortuaryllc.com
