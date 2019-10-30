Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Resources
Neal David Stapleton

Knoxville - Neal David Stapleton age 51, of Knoxville, TN passed away at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on October 28, 2019. Neal was fun loving and enjoyed life to the fullest. He was kind hearted and always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Neal was preceded in death by his father; David Edward Stapleton, maternal grandparents; Ethelynne Mae Hickey Stone and Horace Burton Stone Sr., Paternal grandparents; Nell Stapleton and Roy Stapleton, and uncle; Horace Burton Stone Jr.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, loving mother; Betty Sue Stone Stapleton, Special K-9 buddy, "Silas", special friend, Gary Latham, and special companion Stacy Summers, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Neal's family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville TN 37920 on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00am to 1:00pm, following the receiving of friends, Friends and family will go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, TN for a 1:30pm graveside service.

The family has requested that donations be made to Knoxville Area Project Access, 115 Suburban Rd., Knoxville, TN 37923. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, 2019
