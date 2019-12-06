|
Neal Sharp
Knoxville - Neal C. Sharp - age 93 of Knoxville joined his Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the US Army, serving in WWII and retired after 32 years of service, as Chief Warrant Officer IV. He served on the first staff of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He worked and retired from Beaty Chevrolet after 38 years of service as a technician and shop foreman. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed all activities with his children, grandchildren, and friends. Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Alice Hannigan Sharp; parents, Palmer and Edith Sharp; sisters, Anita Sharp Troutman, Dessie Sharp Hurst; and brother, Ralph Sharp. Survived by sons, Gary (Amanda) Sharp and Jay (Tina) Sharp; grandchildren, Erynn (Michael) Tauchen, Brady (Adrienne) Sharp, Jason (Alicia) Sharp, Chelsea Sharp, Chad (Kasey) Sharp; great grandchildren, Elliot, Grainger, Atticus, Cooper, and Avery Sharp; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Lyons Creek Baptist Church followed by funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Mark Williams and Rev. Grant Bishop officiating. Family and friends will meet 3:45 PM Wednesday at Trentville Cemetery, 9235 Strawberry Plains Pike, Strawberry Plains, TN 37871 for an 4:00 PM interment. Pallbearers will be 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Retirees. Military honors will be provided by 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the East TN Veteran Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the General Fund at Lyons Creek Baptist Church. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019