1/1
Nealie Chesney Grizzell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nealie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nealie Chesney Grizzell

Luttrell - Nealie Chesney Grizzell, age 85 of Luttrell, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, Corryton. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Frank Grizzell; parents, Fate and Martha Chesney; brothers, David and John Chesney. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Rev. Eddie Perry of Corryton, Vickie and Kelly Smith of Suwanee, GA, Lisa and Tom Yarberry of Luttrell; grandchildren, Christi (Keith) Thach, Chad (Nicole) Taylor, Emily (Dusty) Brock, Leslie (Josh) Heiser, Brett (Ginny) Smith and Tyler Smith; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brody Thach, Isabella and Carter Perry, Hudson, Nealie and Gavin Brock, Grayson and Caroline Heiser; sisters, Anna Harrell, Emma McMillan and Hazel (Russell) Gillenwater. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Eddie Perry officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00am Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Braden Cemetery in Maynardville for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers will be Chad Perry, Brett and Tyler Smith, Keith Thach, Dusty Brock and Josh Heiser. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Braden Cemetery Fund, PO Box 306, Corryton, TN 37721. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Service
08:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Interment
11:00 AM
Braden Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved