Nealie Chesney Grizzell
Luttrell - Nealie Chesney Grizzell, age 85 of Luttrell, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. She was a member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, Corryton. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by husband, Frank Grizzell; parents, Fate and Martha Chesney; brothers, David and John Chesney. Survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Rev. Eddie Perry of Corryton, Vickie and Kelly Smith of Suwanee, GA, Lisa and Tom Yarberry of Luttrell; grandchildren, Christi (Keith) Thach, Chad (Nicole) Taylor, Emily (Dusty) Brock, Leslie (Josh) Heiser, Brett (Ginny) Smith and Tyler Smith; great-grandchildren, Brandon and Brody Thach, Isabella and Carter Perry, Hudson, Nealie and Gavin Brock, Grayson and Caroline Heiser; sisters, Anna Harrell, Emma McMillan and Hazel (Russell) Gillenwater. The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 8:00pm, Rev. Eddie Perry officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:00am Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel and proceed to Braden Cemetery in Maynardville for an 11:00am interment. Pallbearers will be Chad Perry, Brett and Tyler Smith, Keith Thach, Dusty Brock and Josh Heiser. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Braden Cemetery Fund, PO Box 306, Corryton, TN 37721. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com