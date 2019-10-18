Services
East Tennessee Cremation Society
116 Durwood Rd.
Knoxville, TN 37922
865-851-8975
Necia Eleanor Carter Obituary
Necia Eleanor Carter

Knoxville - Necia Eleanor Carter, age 80, died Friday, October 18, 2019.

Born in Mt. Bethel, PA, on August 31, 1939, Ms. Carter's parents were Albert Milton Diehl and Dorothy Silfies Diehl. Ms. Carter received a Bachelor's of Science degree in nursing from Texas Woman's University and had a 27-year career in nursing.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Celeste and Danny Parker of Lenoir City and Pam and Doug Small of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her daughters' father, James Clarendon Carter of Hickory, NC; a sister, Sonia Taylor of Florida; and four grandchildren. Another sister, Geraldine Groner, predeceased her.

Ms. Carter was an active member of First Farragut United Methodist Church where a memorial service will be held for her Saturday, November 9th at 3:00 pm.

Ms. Carter requests any memorial gifts be directed to Wesley's Attic or the Mission Team of First Farragut UMC or Thompson Cancer Survival Center.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3, 2019
