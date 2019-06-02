|
Nedja Abbott Moore
Cades Cove - Nedja Abbott Moore, a descendant of the Abbott family of Cades Cove, passed away Sunday, May 26th at Parkwest Medical Center. She was 88 years old. Nedja was born in Cades Cove January 30, 1931 to Elmer and Ella Tipton Abbott. Her love of the tight-knit mountain community, where she spent her early years, never wavered and her remarkable memory of people, places and events of the Cove was often called upon by others in search of their roots.
Nedja was predeceased by her husband of 14 years, Merritt Moore. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Anderson of Maryville, Jewel (James) Dodson of Louisville, children and their spouses, Ray and Lou Herron of Knoxville, Suella and David Bradley of Clinton, 3 grandchildren, Stacie Herron Woodrum, Walter (Shannon) Herron, and Nedja Dee Wallace, 4 great-grandchildren, Amber, Bryce, Jordan, & Kaci Grace, 1 great-great granddaughter, Gracelyn, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family wishes to thank the 5th floor staff at Parkwest Medical Center for their loving care. A special thanks to the tremendous staff at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living for their many years of love, dedication, and commitment to the care of Granny.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Black Oak Heights Baptist Church (405 Black Oak Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912) on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7pm. Visitation is from 5-7pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to BOHBC Media Fund.
Todd Stinnett & Walter Herron officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 2 to June 9, 2019
