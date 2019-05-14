|
Neil Edward Oliver, Sr
Knoxville, TN
Neil Edward Oliver Sr, age 97, finished a life well lived on May 11, 2019. He was born in Washington DC, November 4, 1921. He served in the Civilian Conservation Core and the US Army. He attended Catholic University in Mechanical Engineering. Neil was employed by the US Naval Weapons Center, the National Bureau of Standards, Naval Ship Research & Development Center and CDI Marine. He Loved Jesus and served his local Methodist church as a young adult leader, bus driver, men's group leader, Sunday-school teacher, confirmation pastor, lay preacher, minister of evangelism, chaplain, choir member, did food delivery to needy, acted in VBS plays and was an administrative leader.
Neil Oliver will be missed by his son, Neil E Oliver Jr (Eddie) & Judy Ann Adams; daughter, Carol Pudelek & Randy Pudelek; grandchildren, Mandy Whipp & Tim Whipp, Robert Elwood & Carol Vorreyer, Erin Holt & Uriah Holt, Jeff Pudelek & Faith Pudelek, Zach Pudelek & Megan Pudelek, Laura Austin and Patrick Austin, Sarah Collins & Chris Collins and Kristin Bingham & Zach Bingham and great grandchildren, Heath, Hannah, Hudson, Jason, Emily, Matt, Grace, Kennedy, Cole, Gwen & Lucy.
Receiving of friends & family for Neil Oliver Sr will be Saturday June 1st @ 12:00 Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN 37909. Memorial service to follow @ 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church in Neil's name. Thank you for all your prayers, love & messages of support. It means so much to us.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019