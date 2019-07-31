|
|
Neldeane Rice
Knoxville - Neldeane Mays Rice - age 82 of Knoxville passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Retired after 40 years of banking as Vice President and Trust Officer of Valley Fidelity Bank and Trust; AVP and Trust Officer of Home Federal Bank and the Bank of Knoxville. Served as President of National Association of Bank Women-Knoxville Chapter; lifetime member and Charter President of Executive Women International-Knoxville; past volunteer for the Dogwood Arts Festival, Sertoma Club, United Way and many others. After retirement, she and Paul owned and operated an antique shop "Mumsy's Treasure" until it was sold in 2010. They enjoyed traveling and finding treasures to sell and making many new friends they met while working there. She was a Charter Member of Christ United Methodist Church and a member of the Revealers Sunday School Class. Preceded in death by parents, S. Dean and Hazel Mays; and brother, Sam Mays. Survived by husband and Soul Mate, J. Paul Rice; loving children, Phil Armstrong and wife Jana, Dena Armstrong Smith; grandchildren, Allison Armstrong, Megan Armstrong, Shayna (Chris) Armstrong Berry, Lindsey Moore, Dean (Katie) Smith, Joshua (Erica) Smith, Jeromy (Heather) Johnson, Brooke (Justin) Huffaker, Jessica Andreas; great grandchildren, Issac, Jayce, Colby, Caylee, Caiden, Blake, Braylen (BAM), Declon, Brantley, Haystin, Lyric, Creed; sister, Peggy (Bill) Wilson; brothers, David (Charlotte) Mays, Ken (Gail) Mays; special niece that was like a daughter, Angie Wilson; several nieces, nephews and cousins that she loved very much; and special friends, Janet and Ken Campbell, Ann and Eddie Weaver, Willard and Linda Steele. The family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 PM Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Dr. Bruce Marston and Rev. Don Ferguson officiating. The family will have a private interment on Friday. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019