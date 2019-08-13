|
Nelia Mantooth Yarnell
Knoxville - Nelia Mantooth Yarnell left her earthly home Saturday evening, August 10, 2019 to join her loved ones in Heaven who have gone on before her.
She was born in Blue Ridge, Georgia on April 27, 1934 to loving parents, Ervin R. and Elsie D. Mantooth. Nelia attended Rule High School and was crowned a Rule High School Beauty in 1950. She graduated from Karns High School in the Class of 1953. Her passions were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, hummingbirds, and flowers. She was known as "The Hummingbird Lady."
Nelia leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Cynthia A. Weir (Robert), Karen D. McCown (Roger); two grandsons, Adam W. McCown (Lori), Allan Weir III; great- grandchildren, Hadley Faith McCown and Houston Joseph McCown; brother, Edgar H. Mantooth (Margaret); sister-in-law, Betty Mantooth (Noble); sisters, Wilma Peters, Judy Brock (Lonnie), Joan McDonald (John); aunt, Aileen Mantooth; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Nelia is preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother and sister; brother, Noble L. Mantooth; nephew, Steven Mantooth; stepmother, Nell E. Mantooth. Nelia was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church and the Angels Sunday School Class. She loved her church.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Thursday followed by a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with Rev. Kent Williams officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Friday at Greenwood Cemetery for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wallace Memorial Baptist Church, www.wallaceknox.com
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Yarnell family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019