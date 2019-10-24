|
Nell Babin LeBouef Voisin
Seymour - Nell Babin LeBouef Voisin, 89, a native of Houma LA, a resident of Seymour TN and a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of Seymour TN, died on the 23rd day of October, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Albert LeBouef Sr., and second husband Flemming Voisin, parents; Glaise and Rose Thibodaux Babin, brothers; Curtis and Francis Babin, sisters; Pearl Lambert, Rhea Chaisson, and Rose Mary Gautreaux, and stepdaughter Sharlene Kelley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories two loving children, Ann Marie (Kimberly) LeBouef, Albert (Tammylee) LeBouef, stepson; Kent (Christine) Voisin, granddaughters; Amy Rose LeBouef and Rebecca Frances LeBouef, seven step-grandchildren, and several step-great-grandchildren; one brother Lloyd (Ramona) Babin, and two sisters Joan Pellegrin and June (Sherrill) Bergeron.
The family will receive friends on October 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church, 201 Black Oak Ridge Rd, Seymour TN 37865, with a funeral mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., following the funeral mass family and friends will follow in procession to Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville TN 37920, for a 1:00p.m. entombment service.
Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., Knoxville TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019